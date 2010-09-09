Van der Vaart set to face 'enemy' Webb

He is ready to make his first start at West Bromwich Albion where Webb, who showed nine yellow cards to Netherlands players in their World Cup final defeat by Spain, will be in charge.

But Van der Vaart, who came off the bench in the final but was not among those booked, bears no grudges.

"I don't have a problem with him," he said. "He was a little bit unlucky in the final."

A visit to the Hawthorns will be an interesting introduction to the Premier League for the playmaker who is revelling in his new surroundings after a difficult spell at Real Madrid.

He joined Spurs just before the transfer window closed having spurned advances from several German clubs and Liverpool.

"I only had 10 minutes (to decide). I called my wife and said: 'We are going to London'. She was shocked," Van der Vaart told a news conference at Tottenham's training ground.

Asked about the differences with Real Madrid as he observed the journalists and camera crews packed into a crowded room, Van der Vaart, who has over 80 international caps, shrugged.

"Well the press room (at Real) was a little bit bigger," he said sparking a ripple of laughter among the reporters.

The Real Madrid City training complex at 1.2 million square metres is the largest sports facility ever built by a football club and can accommodate about 150 reporters.

But while Spurs may lag behind the European giants the club have big ideas, including plans for a new training ground and 56,000 seat stadium, with Van der Vaart buying into the future.

Champions League football was clearly a big attraction for the 27-year-old playmaker, with Tottenham embarking on their first European Cup campaign since 1962.

BIGGEST STAGE

"The Champions League is the biggest stage. For the club and the players. It's a really good experience," added the skilful midfielder who will wear the No. 11 shirt.

"To play in the Premier League is also great and on Saturday I hope I can play my first minutes. It's the best league in the world. I always wanted to play in England."

Van der Vaart's last major trophy was the Dutch title with his first club Ajax Amsterdam in 2004 but he is confident of adding to his collection with a promising Tottenham side.

"We have a young team and I think we can win something with a little bit of luck given the kind of players we have.

Van der Vaart won two league trophies and the Dutch Super Cup at Ajax after joining as a youngster and he went on to make 141 appearances, scoring 60 goals, before joining Hamburg in 2005.

He was the German club's top scorer in his first season and became captain, playing 111 games before joining Real Madrid in 2008 where he struggled to hold down a first-team place.

DUTCH CONTINGENT

Van der Vaart was not sorry to leave Madrid where he was out of favour after Florentino Perez returned as