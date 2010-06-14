Van der Wiel keen on Arsenal move

The 22-year-old is currently on international duty with Holland at the World Cup, and an impressive tournament could see interest in the young defender stepped up from the Gunners.

The Dutch starlet has been the subject of reported interest from a host of Europe’s elite clubs, and is widely accepted as one of the brightest young talents the Netherlands currently has to offer.

And the defender admits that the chance to hook up with compatriot Robin van Persie at Arsenal would be appealing.

“Of course it's nice to read that Arsenal are interested," he said. "I consider myself a good fit for the Premier League.

"Robin van Persie has told me many stories about the Premier League, Arsenal and Mr [Arsene] Wenger. Maybe he can put in a good word for me."

"I know that Barcelona and Real (Madrid) are interested, but now I am only thinking about doing well at the World Cup in South Africa."

Van der Wiel played an intergral role for Ajax last season, making 43 appearances for the Dutch giants in their Dutch cup winning season.

Wenger will be present at the tournament in South Africa and is sure to be a keen spectator on proceedings surrounding the star.

By Joe Brewin

