Van Dijk hints at Celtic exit

Virgil van Dijk will consider his Celtic future if "the right opportunity" is presented to him before the transfer deadline.

The Dutch defender has been linked with a move to Premier League side Southampton and Celtic's UEFA Champions League exit on Tuesday could open the door to his departure from the Scottish champions.

"I'm very disappointed and it's a terrible way if it ends like this," he told Sky Sports. "I don't know what is going to happen.

"I'm not looking for anything. It [Celtic] is a great place to be and they gave me a great opportunity to show myself so I'm very thankful for that.

"But if the opportunity comes and it's the right opportunity for me then I'll consider it, yeah, but that's what every player, I think, would do.

"It's still difficult. Celtic is an amazing club and I am very thankful for what they did for me. We'll see what is going to happen."