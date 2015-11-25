Van Gaal aware of Wolfsburg challenge

Louis van Gaal knows the scale of Manchester United's task as they attempt to secure a place in the Champions League knockout phase.

A goalless home draw against PSV, when victory would have taken United into the round of 32, leaves Van Gaal's men second in Group B - one point behind Wolfsburg.

That means they likely require all three points to progress when they travel to face the German side on matchday six, given PSV are favourites to win against CSKA Moscow.

Van Gaal, though, retains belief that United can get the job done.

He said: "It will be very difficult because Wolfsburg are the best team in our group to play against, but it is possible.

"We have won also at home and PSV has to win against Moscow, it is not so easy."

That United face such an uphill task was thanks to some profligacy in front of goal, with Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard missing great opportunities.

Van Gaal added: "We could have finished in the first half but also in the second half.

"I cannot say every game in the interview with you that we didn’t finish but it is the truth."