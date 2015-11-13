Van Gaal to blame for Rooney slump - Sheringham

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham believes Louis van Gaal's tactics are holding back Wayne Rooney.

United captain Rooney has come under fire for his performances this season, but Sheringham has blamed Van Gaal for the 30-year-old's slump in form.

"Rooney will score goals if he is given the right kind of set-up to work in. He has proved that time and again down the years," Sheringham told ESPN FC.

"All I would say is playing up front on your own is very tough. Not many players can pull that off successfully. I certainly wouldn't have fancied trying to play that role and always had a partner alongside me.

"Van Gaal is trying something different at Manchester United and it is not quite suiting Rooney at the moment. You have a top-quality player there, so you would like to think there is a way of finding a system that will suit him. It is up to the manager to work that out."