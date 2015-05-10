Van Gaal calm as injury issues resurface

Manchester United are not set to endure another injury crisis before the end of the season, despite seeing three players limp out of Saturday's win over Crystal Palace.

All of Louis van Gaal's changes at Selhurst Park were forced upon him as Luke Shaw and Wayne Rooney were withdrawn before the second half with concussion and a thigh issue respectively.

Chris Smalling also hobbled off in the second half after a week that had seen midfielder Michael Carrick ruled out until next season.

But Van Gaal, who has had to juggle his options this term due to a spate of fitness concerns, delivered positive updates on all three after the 2-1 triumph which effectively secured United's top-four spot in the Premier League.

"[Shaw] had an elbow in his face and he had a bloody nose," Van Gaal explained. "He was dizzy, so -out of precaution - we took him off.

"He went to hospital but I have a message he will fly with us back so I'm not thinking it's very bad.

"Rooney had a dead leg, that's why I had to change him.

"[Smalling] was stumbling and I don't think he played his best match so that's why I changed. He had cramp, you could see it because he was pulling at his toes."