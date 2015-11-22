Van Gaal confident Manchester United will progress in Champions League

Louis van Gaal is optimistic about Manchester United's chances of confirming a spot in the the knockout stages of the Champions League with victory over PSV in midweek.

The Old Trafford side sit atop of Group B ahead of Wednesday's match with seven points from four games and victory over the Eredivisie champions will secure their progression.

"You always have to win your home matches and that point in Moscow is very important for us," Van Gaal told reporters.

"I said after the away draw against CSKA Moscow that we are on schedule and I still think I am right about that.

"If we beat PSV, then we will have qualified.

"It is very important to win, but it is not easy because every game you have to play you cannot say we will beat them.

"PSV also beat Wolfsburg and I think that they are a very good team. They also beat Manchester United of course."

United were beaten 2-1 by PSV in the reverse fixture in Eindhoven, with Hector Moreno and Luciano Narsingh cancelling out Memphis Depay's opener.