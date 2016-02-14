Van Gaal confident Schweinsteiger will get back to his best

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is confident Bastian Schweinsteiger will get back to his best sooner rather than later.

The Germany captain joined United from Bayern Munich at the start of the season, but has been unable to make much of an impact at Old Trafford thus far.

Schweinsteiger has not featured since the FA Cup win over Sheffield United on January 9 due to injury, but Van Gaal is adamant the midfielder should not be written off just yet.

"Bastian has been unlucky because he picked up an injury at a time that he was playing very well, he was improving," Van Gaal told the official United website.

"However, during December I said that I expect more and he was very disappointed I said that, but I think I can say that because my expectation is higher.

"Manchester United bought him even though he is now 31, so I had to convince the board to buy him, because he's a very good player and he always gives a team more balance.

"He played very well against Wolfsburg and then began to reach the level he showed at Munich – I think he can get back to it."