Van Gaal to consult 'fatigue specialist' before West Ham trip

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal will consult a 'fatigue specialist' before deciding on his team for Tuesday's Premier League game at West Ham.

Marcus Rashford and Daley Blind were rested for the weekend victory at Norwich City while Anthony Martial was forced to pull out of the squad after suffering a hamstring strain in the pre-match warm-up.

The trio may return although Michael Carrick, Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard are available should Van Gaal opt to stick with the side that won at Carrow Road.

Asked if changes were on the agenda, the Dutchman told United's official website: "That's always dependent on the data of my fatigue specialist.

"The day after recovery, we have to travel. So I have to decide then on the data of my fatigue specialist, who I am taking with me. It is always like that. It can happen that I leave players at home too."

Van Gaal will not take any risks on the fitness of Martial, however, with the FA Cup final and Euro 2016 looming large.

"We have to wait to see if his muscle is still tight," he added. "I don't take any risks as he's a very important player. We don't want a rupture because he's very important to us."

Tuesday's clash in London is the final game to be staged at West Ham's Upton Park but, while it will be an emotional night for the home fans, Van Gaal is eager for his side to maintain their bid to finish in the top four.

A win against Slaven Bilic's men and another three points at home to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday will guarantee United a place in next season's Champions League.

He said: "We have to play against an opponent who says goodbye to the stadium so they don't want to lose.

"They have already lost to Manchester United in their last FA Cup match there so that is also history. So it's not good for us and West Ham are a very good team, I think, a very good team.

"There is no motivation to spoil the party because we have a lot of respect for West Ham. I think it's an historical, big club in England and in the Premier League so we don't want to spoil their party. But we need three points and that's different."