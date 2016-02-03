Van Gaal delighted with Rooney form

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is hoping Wayne Rooney can continue his goalscoring heroics after netting his seventh strike in seven games during their 3-0 win over Stoke City on Tuesday.

The United captain has looked a different man since the turn of the year and his scoring form has helped steady a rocking ship, as well as moving the England international to within five goals of Bobby Charlton's club record of 249.

"It will be good for him and good for me because when he scores we win," Van Gaal said.

The United manager was also pleased with the contribution of Juan Mata, who played in his preferred central role, tucked in behind Rooney.

Mata played a hand in all three of United's goal in an impressive performance, and Van Gaal is keen for more of the same from the Spaniard and the rest of his team, including captain Rooney.

"Mata participated in all three goals and that is what I like to see, but every player has to prove it every week - even my captain Wayne Rooney. He has to do that. Everybody forgets he was substituted against Stoke City on Boxing Day, but it is always the same with me," he said.

"You have to prove it every game and in every training session, and if you do you play. But when Rooney plays like this you cannot say to him 'come to the bench.'"