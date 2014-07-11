Van Gaal eyes 'unbeaten' World Cup campaign

Netherlands missed out on a place in the final by succumbing to a 4-2 defeat in a penalty shoot-out against Argentina after extra-time had finished goalless.

Instead of competing in Sunday's Rio de Janeiro showpiece, the Dutch will now take on hosts Brazil in the third place play-off in Brasilia on Saturday.

That clash will mark Van Gaal's last as Netherlands coach before he leaves his post to take over at Manchester United.

And the 62-year-old, who does not see their elimination by Argentina as a defeat, is keen to bow out on a high - despite having questioned the point of a third-place play-off match.

"A dream is gone," Van Gaal said. "We had a goal; we wanted to win the world title.

"We did not succeed, and it really does hurt.

"The Dutch team has never remained unbeaten at a World Cup. This must now be the target.

"I hope that I can prepare the players and we can beat Brazil and make history."