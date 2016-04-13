Van Gaal: FA Cup win important for United, not me

Louis van Gaal insisted Wednesday's FA Cup quarter-final replay victory over West Ham was more significant for Manchester United rather than his own future.

The Dutchman has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks as United have lost ground in the race for the Premier League top four, his style of play also receiving criticism.

However, he remains on course for silverware despite United's inconsistent campaign and their 2-1 win at Upton Park eases some of the pressure on him.

Van Gaal is not concerned by that, though, and says the result is much more important for the club ahead of a Wembley semi-final with Everton.

"It is not important for me, it is important for the club, for the players and for the team," he told BBC Sport.

"I said I wanted a title and I am very happy but it is very important for the club."

It took United the opening 45 minutes to really find their stride, Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini netting around the hour mark.

James Tomkins pulled a goal back, but United were able to hold on despite late pressure, much to the delight of boss Van Gaal.

"We played defensively very well. We didn't give so much away," he said.

"They lost the ball a lot of times and I believe with a bit more composure we could have finished it much earlier. I said at half-time we had to show composure in the third and fourth phase.

"We did that better but I still believe we could have finished the game earlier."

Rashford's strike was a particular highlight after excellent work by Anthony Martial, the youngster showing great composure to fire past Darren Randolph.

Van Gaal added: "I was on the bench behind his [Rashford] shot. I saw the corner of the goal and I thought you have to shoot and he did but it is much more difficult than you think."