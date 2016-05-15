Van Gaal feels undermined by United greats

Louis van Gaal says his plight at Manchester United has not been helped by club greats constantly criticising him.

The likes of Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand have all attacked Van Gaal's tactics and team selections throughout a poor season for United, in which they look set to miss out on Champions League qualification for the second time in three years.

United do have an FA Cup final to contest against Crystal Palace but require Manchester City to lose at Swansea City, while ensuring they beat AFC Bournemouth at home to qualify for next year's Champions League.

While results have been poor, Van Gaal feels he has been further undermined by the constant criticism he has been dealt by the likes of Scholes and Ferdinand.

"Of course all this speculation about my future for six months makes me angry. I have shown that many, many times," the United manager said.

"I have shown that and I am an open book for everybody.

"I have said that, but in spite of the attacks of the media - and not only the media, the legends and other kinds of people - I am here and I am fighting.

"And I believe in myself. I believe in Manchester United. I believe in the players.

"I hope that everybody is believing like me, then it is much more easier."

While most reports suggest that not even an FA Cup triumph could save Van Gaal, with United linked heavily with the currently unemployed Jose Mourinho, the Dutchman suggested if he was to be sacked he would feel somewhat betrayed by chief executive Ed Woodward.

"I have the impression that I am still here, otherwise I can't say all the things that I have said. But in the football world, you never know, and I have seen that before," Van Gaal added.

"I feel I am staying, otherwise I wouldn't say that. But still, in football, that can change."