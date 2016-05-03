Van Gaal: I am one of the best managers in the world

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal feels he is one of the best in the world and is adamant rumours suggesting he is on his way out are not affecting him.

The Dutchman's position has come under fire following United's underwhelming 2015-16, with Jose Mourinho reportedly lined up to replace him at the end of the season.

Van Gaal has acknowledged the ongoing speculation about his future can be difficult for his players, but has stressed it is not an issue for him personally.

"I can cope with it when the media is writing for six months I am sacked already. It is not new for me," Van Gaal said at United's Player of the Year awards evening.

"For my players, it is not so easy. They are reading it every day. How do you think that affects my authority? What do you think about the way they want to follow my advice, when their coach is portrayed like a nobody because I cannot do anything?

"But I am not like that. I am very arrogant. I am one of the best managers of the world."

United sit fifth in the Premier League table with three games left and can still qualify for next season's Champions League, while Crystal Palace await in the FA Cup final and Van Gaal feels the players deserve respect for their achievements.

"We have to meet the expectations of the biggest club in the world. Expectations are too high," he added.

"We are in a period of transition. It is not so easy. We're still in a position to qualify [for the Champions League], and we're in the final of the FA Cup.

"We've fought back many times [this season], so you can applaud the players, because they've done it.

"I came to England to win a trophy, but first we have to qualify for the Champions League."