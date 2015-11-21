Van Gaal: I expected more from Depay

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal admitted Memphis Depay has not lived up to expectation since joining the Premier League giants.

Depay signed for United in a deal worth £25million after topping the Eredivisie scoring charts with Dutch champions PSV last season, but the Netherlands international has struggled to match those heights at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old has lost his place in the team following the arrival of Anthony Martial and the emergence of Jesse Lingard.

And Van Gaal agreed with reporters when asked whether he had expected more from Depay.

"Of course, because otherwise he was still in the team," said Van Gaal.

"Otherwise I don't look for another solution and [that is why] I have kept Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira, for that option."

Martial's foot injury - suffered on international duty with France on Tuesday - means Depay could see his name in the starting XI against Watford for the first time in seven weeks on Saturday.

Van Gaal has been satisfied with Depay's efforts in training but said his selection for United's trip to Vicarage Road will be based on current form.

"Now he has to fight back and he does it, so I am satisfied [with him]," he said.

"There is always a chance [he will play on Saturday]. I have to see and compare players.

"He is always looking very good.

"Jesse Lingard has played very well, but it's a question if he is consistent and that we have to wait and see.

"I don't have any problems with players but sometimes they are out of the team because their competitor is in that moment in a better shape but that doesn't mean that I have a quarrel with the player. It's a matter of form."