Van Gaal improves players, says Smalling

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has taken the time to praise Louis van Gaal and has hailed the Dutchman's influence on his personal development.

Smalling has not missed a single minute of Premier League action this campaign and credits Van Gaal with helping him cement his spot in the United side.

"I think Van Gaal is a manager who improves a lot of players," Smalling told the official United website.

"He has helped me a lot. He is very honest about what your good points are and what you can improve on.

"That is very refreshing to hear. When he first joined the club he said that after six to eight months of working, when we know what he wants, then we will improve as a team.

"We have obviously improved on the start of last season and, as a player, I definitely feel that I have improved as well.

"It has been nice to get a consistent run and I am enjoying my football at the minute. I would go with a seven out of 10 so far.

"There is definitely more to come. I am hoping that I can keep kicking on and improving each day, keep clocking up the games and contributing to the team."