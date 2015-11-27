Van Gaal: Nasty Vardy reminds me of Bergkamp

Louis van Gaal has described Jamie Vardy as "a nasty player" for Manchester United and has compared the Leicester City striker's goalscoring run to that of Dennis Bergkamp.

The England international drew level with Ruud van Nistelrooy's Premier League record of scoring in 10 consecutive matches when he netted in the 3-0 win over Newcastle United last weekend.

Vardy won a penalty and scored the final goal in Leicester's shock 5-3 win over United last season at the King Power Stadium and Van Gaal is wary of the danger posed by the 28-year-old ahead United's return this weekend.

"He was already last year a very nasty player for us. He scores, he provoked a penalty and now he is scoring in a row 10 goals so now you are a great player," Van Gaal said on Friday.

"I only know, for example, Dennis Bergkamp as a player with me did the same with Ajax and that is not so easy."

When asked if Vardy was a potential January transfer target, Van Gaal added: "That's none of your business."

Despite struggling for a consistent goal threat this season, United allowed young striker James Wilson to join Brighton on a loan deal this week, with the 19-year-old having made just two appearances so far this term.

Van Gaal is confident the decision will benefit both club and player in the long term, however, given his lack of football in 2015-16.

"I have not always chosen him in the selection, and I think for him it's better to play at his age than sit on the bench or play in the second squad," he said.

"In the short term, maybe it's not so good for Manchester United, but in the long term it's better. It is part of the development of a player."