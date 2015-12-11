Van Gaal 'no doubts' over winning trophies

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says he has "no doubts" that he will win trophies at the club.

The Dutchman arrived at Old Trafford ahead of last season and, following the disastrous tenure of David Moyes, earned plaudits for the way he returned United to the top four and Champions League football.

Their sojourn into Europe's premier club competition was short-lived, however, as Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Wolfsburg saw them exit at the group stage, with a place in the Europa League in the New Year little consolation.

Van Gaal and United have attracted criticism for much of the season for their style of play, with those dissenters only increasing following the Champions League elimination, but the Dutchman remains confident he will deliver success.

When asked if he had any doubts about his ability to win silverware at United, Van Gaal responded: "No, I don't have any doubts.

"You can lose and you can win in sport - you have to accept that.

"As a manager, you have to work very hard and I am working very hard as are my players. We will do everything we can.

"So the problem is that we have to meet with the expectations and the expectations at a club like United are very high."

Van Gaal also questioned the FA's decision to ban Bastian Schweinsteiger for three matches, following the German's altercation with West Ham's Winston Reid in the 0-0 draw last weekend.

"It's also a little bit strange again afterwards," he said. "But the referee was whistling and talking with the two players. It's strange again but we don't have any luck, I think."