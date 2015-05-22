Van Gaal: No favours for ex-United captain Bruce

Louis van Gaal has reassured Newcastle United that former Manchester United defender Steve Bruce will not get any favours this weekend.

The Dutchman takes his side to the KC Stadium on Sunday with Hull City needing a victory to give them any chance of survival in the Premier League, with Newcastle the side they are battling with to avoid the drop.

With United assured of a top-four place going into the final game, some suggested they could take it easy against former favourite Bruce – who played 414 times during his career at Old Trafford – but Van Gaal insists they will be going all out for the victory.

"I have said to the players in spite of him [Bruce] being a Manchester United guy, we have to do what everybody is expecting from us," he said.

"It's the same approach as ever. We need to defend our image as Manchester United and we are ending in fourth position, so we have to give our utmost best.

"We haven't won so many matches away so it's very difficult to beat Premier League clubs away. We shall do our utmost best. We have to do it for the honesty of the league.

"I have to put my strongest team because we have to give everything for all the other Premier League clubs, and especially of course Newcastle United.

"We have taken six points off Newcastle United and we have to take six points off Hull City, I think."

Van Gaal welcomes back captain Wayne Rooney for the trip, while David de Gea could feature after returning to light training on Friday.

He added: "Wayne is available, he is captain so he shall play.

"I don't know [if David will play]. He trained today but only with the goalkeeping coach. He still has a little problem but I'll wait a day longer as I want him to play against Hull City."