Van Gaal preaches patience with Martial and Depay
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says observers must be patient with Anthony Martial and Memphis Depay ahead of Tuesday's Champions League opener against PSV.
While 21-year-old Depay has had a mixed start to life at Old Trafford since his close-season move from the Philips Stadion, Martial marked his United debut with a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Liverpool.
The former Monaco striker could help fill the void left by Wayne Rooney's injury-enforced absence in Eindhoven but Van Gaal called for patience with the pair.
Asked about Martial's mood after his showing on Saturday, the former Ajax boss said: "I have only had one day of training after Liverpool, and then it was a light session.
"But [Martial's] impression was good, I can only say it's good but it's the same for Memphis. You have to give them time and that's what I am asking of the fans as well.
"He cannot change his market price. As a manager you are never satisfied but [Depay] is doing well, he's played every game.
"It's not easy, adapting to the rhythm of the Premier League but of course he has to adapt to that rhythm and there being a lot of pressure on the ball but he shall improve I think.
"I have to be patient with Memphis but also for [Jesse] Lingaard, [Andreas] Pereira, [Adnan] Januzaj - you can't demand players of 19, 20 and 21 that they are consistent. You have to accept that."
Depay will likely feature against his former club in this week's Group A clash, having come through the youth system at PSV before becoming a key part of Phillip Cocu's title-winning side last term.
"[Martial and I] are both young so we can help each other and ask questions," added the winger.
"It's the same with Luke Shaw - we talk a lot, he has played longer in the Premier League than me so I have a lot of questions for him.
"We can all help each other. I learned a lot [at PSV] but it's like what the boss is saying - it's on a different level, the competition is different so I have to learn in the Premier League and improve.
"Of course I've learned a lot from PSV but [the Premier League is] different."
