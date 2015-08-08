Van Gaal: Real must spend big for De Gea

Louis van Gaal reiterated that it is up to Real Madrid to stump up the cash if they want to sign David de Gea after watching Sergio Romero prove to be an able replacement in Manchester United's victory over Tottenham.

De Gea was in the stands as United started the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford courtesy of a Kyle Walker own goal.

Argentina goalkeeper Romero made his debut after United boss Van Gaal decided that De Gea was not in the right frame of mind to play due to ongoing speculation over his future.

Van Gaal, celebrating his 64th birthday, again warned the Spanish giants that they meet United's asking price if they are to land the 24-year-old before the transfer window closes.

When asked if he wants a quick resolution to the saga, the Dutchman told BT Sport: "I cannot say that because I'm not the important part. The most important part is our old keeper and the club who want to buy him.

"He's our best player chosen by fans so we can't let him go too easy. We have to pay a lot for players we want and we want to sell at same level.

"We want to keep him but I don't want to interfere in that because it's not my place. It's none of your business either."

Romero, Matteo Darmian, Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay made their Premier League debuts for United, while Bastian Schweinsteiger came on from the bench after the break.

It was Romero and Depay would made the biggest impression on Van Gaal.

He said: "It's always difficult because the first time you play at Old Trafford and people are very supporting. I said in advance for example to Memphis he doesn't have to play with too much eagerness or passion.

"I said that also counts for whole team. It's always the first time you play at Old Trafford is always difficult.

"I like the performance, especially Darmian, he played a good match with and without the ball. Romero kept the zero [clean sheet], he did it wonderful with saving the ball.

"He is only one week with us, this is a process, you have to wait for it."