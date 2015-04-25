Van Gaal tips Giggs as his successor

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal believes his assistant Ryan Giggs has all the necessary qualities to be his successor at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal signed a three-year deal at United following last year's World Cup, and looks set to return the club to the UEFA Champions League following their nightmare 2013-14 season under David Moyes.

Giggs took temporary control of first-team affairs for the final stages of last term following Moyes' dismissal and remained at the club as Van Gaal's number two.

Former Netherlands, Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Van Gaal feels the Welshman will take charge permanently when he leaves.

Van Gaal told MUTV: "I expect that he will be the next manager after I am gone.

"Now I have the responsibility - he has tasks that he has to perform like the players.

"What he has to do for me, he does it very well."

Van Gaal's comments come just a week after he paid tribute to Giggs by saying the 41-year-old reminds him of his most famous right-hand man, Jose Mourinho.

"He reads the game very good - like Jose," he said.