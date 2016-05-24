Van Gaal treated unfairly during Manchester United spell - Daley Blind

Manchester United defender Daley Blind feels Louis van Gaal was treated unfairly during his time at Old Trafford and did not deserve the harsh treatment he received.

Van Gaal got the sack on Monday after two underwhelming seasons in charge, with United finishing outside the top four this campaign as they missed out on Champions League football.

The Dutchman received his fair share of criticism throughout his two-year spell and Blind believes his compatriot deserved more respect.

"I have always worked with him quite well and would have loved to continue doing so," Blind told De Telegraaf.

"You are always under a lot of pressure when you are in charge of a big club in England, but Van Gaal has not been treated fairly over the past six months. I think Van Gaal has achieved so much that he deserves more respect.

"But despite all the criticism, he always protected the players. I think the team has always been very grateful for that.

"It's not easy for a manager when you have already been sacked 82 times according to the papers. But we always kept believing in each other and in the manager, with the FA Cup as a beautiful reward.

"We did it all together for the fans, the manager and the players themselves. All in all, it was a good end to the season."