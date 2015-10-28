Van Gaal: United must solve attacking problems

Louis van Gaal has voiced his frustration with Manchester United's poor finishing after they were dumped out of the League Cup by Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

United had a number of chances to decide the match at Old Trafford during regular time, but they failed to find the net as the game went to penalties.

Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Ashley Young then missed from the spot as Van Gaal's men lost 3-1 on spot-kicks and crashed out in the round of 16.

"We have to solve this problem. We have to start finishing chances," Van Gaal said at a news conference.

"We also had more chances than our opponents against Manchester City, but you have to finish them. We now created more than against City, but you have to score.

"We had a lot of players who could have scored, but they did not do it. It is not just one player and that is a little bit frustrating.

"We are out of the League Cup, so we are all disappointed. We were really close and it is very disappointing to lose here. I am pleased with the performance of some of my players, but I am disappointed with others.

"You have to force a bit of luck. We were not lucky against Manchester City and we were not lucky now. But you cannot say each week that you were unlucky."