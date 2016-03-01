Van Gaal vows to stop clowning around

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has promised there will be no repeat of his famous dive in the technical area against Arsenal because he is not "a clown".

Van Gaal took a dramatic tumble when remonstrating with fourth official Mike Dean during United's 3-2 Premier League victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday in frustration at what he thought was a dive from Alexis Sanchez.

The incident proved an internet sensation with several memes produced of Van Gaal's dive in various situations.

However, the Dutchman later apologised and blamed the high emotions for this bizarre theatrics.

And Van Gaal insists he will keep his emotions in check in future, saying ahead of Wednesday's contest with Watford: "It is not a part of my philosophy, because I don't think you can influence the game from that spot [technical area].

"I am not a clown, I am Louis van Gaal, I am a human being and a manager. And the players have to think on the pitch, not the manager."

United may have beaten Arsenal, but they remain 12 points off leaders Leicester City and 10 points adrift of second-placed Tottenham.

But with games against Leicester and Spurs still to come, Van Gaal says it is not beyond United to mount a late assault on the title.

"I think always the number one has the biggest chance, and that is Leicester - you can see for yourself," he added.

"Tottenham are playing very well I think, so they have a big chance, they are two points behind. Tottenham and Leicester both have to play against us, so you never know."