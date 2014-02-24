Van Gaal would welcome Tottenham 'challenge'

The Dutchman was widely linked with the head coach vacancy at White Hart Lane when Andre Villas-Boas departed in December, with Tim Sherwood eventually taking the role.

Van Gaal has said previously that he wishes to remain focused on the Netherlands' World Cup preparations, but the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach stated earlier this month that a position in England would be the "next step" in his career.

The 62-year-old also hinted again that Tottenham could be a potential destination for him after the competition in Brazil.

"I will definitely not be in charge for the Euro 2016 qualification campaign. I don't know where I will go next," he is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"Normally I go with my pension, and go to live in Portugal (where he owns a property), but maybe there will come a new challenge.

"I have said before that a challenge should be a club in the Premier League. That's a challenge. Maybe Tottenham are coming but, first, we have to go to Brazil."