Van Ginkel confident of making Milan impact

The Netherlands international could make his debut for the club when they visit Parma on Sunday.

Van Ginkel, 21, said having a club of Milan's pedigree chase him was a key to his move, and he feels he will settle well in Italy.

"Milan's interest was important for me. It is a club that has won so much and had so many great players," he told Voetbal International.

"It's true last season was disappointing and Milan aren't in the Champions League, but they remain one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I am convinced this is a great opportunity for me. Being a midfielder, I think I am suited to Italian football.

"Milan play with one defensive midfielder, plus two who attack and track back. My objective is to get one of those two positions. It's a great role to play."

With no option to buy in the loan deal, Van Ginkel is still hopeful of returning to Chelsea and impressing.

But he said his focus was on Milan.

"This [one-year loan] gives me confidence going forward, but right now I am concentrated on Milan," Van Ginkel said.

"The conversations were promising. They never let go and carried on calling all the time. This certainly gave me a good feeling about this move."