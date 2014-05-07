Van Ginkel replaces Locadia at training camp

Head coach Louis van Gaal named a squad for the camp on Monday comprising only of Eredivisie players.

Striker Locadia was included in the group after an impressive season for PSV, which saw him net 17 goals in all competitions.

However, the 20-year-old has now returned home due to a groin injury after being examined by medical staff.

And it is Van Ginkel who will take his place at the camp despite a campaign that has been severely affected by a knee ligament injury sustained last September.

Van Gaal will name his provisional 30-man squad for the World Cup by May 13, with that group set to be trimmed down to 23 players on June 2.

Netherlands have been drawn in Group B for the World Cup and will face holders Spain on June 13 before taking on Australia and Chile.