Van Holsbeeck: Italy possible for Mitrovic

Anderlecht director of sport Herman van Holsbeeck revealed Italy is a possible destination for in-demand striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, despite links to Newcastle United.

Mitrovic is reportedly set for the Premier League, with Newcastle poised to secure his signature, though Roma have emerged as a contender to sign the 20-year-old.

However, Van Holsbeeck said the Serbia international's future is far from finalised, with Portuguese duo Benfica and Porto also interested.

"We are talking to different clubs," Van Holsbeeck told Calciomercato.it.

"Will his future be in Italy? I cannot name names, but we are very busy."

Mitrovic - capped 13 times by the national team - scored 28 goals in 51 games in all competitions last season.