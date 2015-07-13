Van Persie passes Fenerbahce medical

Manchester United striker Robin van Persie is a step closer to completing his move to Fenerbahce after passing medical tests on Monday.

The Dutchman arrived in Istanbul on Sunday amid much fanfare and is widely expected to sign a deal with the Turkish side in the coming days.

A statement from Fenerbahce confirmed that Van Persie had passed his medical, paving the way for the 31-year-old to finalise a move.

The experienced Netherlands international moved to Old Trafford from Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2012 and was pivotal to United winning the title in his first season at the club.

However, an injury-hit campaign last term saw him manage just 10 goals in the Premier League, with his chances of featuring regularly diminished by the capture of countryman Memphis Depay from PSV.

Van Persie appears set to join former United winger Nani at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, while former Netherlands team-mate Dirk Kuyt left the Turkish giants last season.