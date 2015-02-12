Vanney pleased with 'special' Giovinco

Giovinco took part in training for the first time since joining Toronto from Serie A champions Juventus on a five-year deal reportedly worth $7 million per season.

And the agile 28-year-old left a lasting impression on Vanney following Wednesday's session.

"I'm very pleased," Vanney told reporters. "It's what I had seen of him when we were doing all our scouting.

"He's very quick and nifty in the pockets, in those little tight spaces. He gets himself facing forward and he's shifty. He can unbalance defenders and create little fractions of time in areas where a lot of guys can't.

"His vision around the field to bring other people into the game is special."

Giovinco, who has earned 21 caps for the Italian national team since 2011, said: "It's been a very good day. My impressions of the team are good and the training session was difficult.

"Soccer in Canada is growing, as well as the infrastructure. In Italy there are big clubs with facilities that are a little bit better, but I love the grounds here. Everything you need is here."