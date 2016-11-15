Varane aims to retire at Real Madrid

Raphael Varane hopes to stay at Real Madrid for the remainder of his career.

The France international joined Madrid from Lens in June 2011 and has since developed into an important first-team member at the Santiago Bernabeu, making over 150 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a number of Premier League sides in recent years, but he has made it clear he is not interested in a move elsewhere.

"Right now, I would like to stay at Real Madrid until the end of my career," Varane told Le Figaro.

"Things are going very fast in this industry, but why would I not want to retire at Madrid? There is no reason for me to leave.

"I am feeling very well at Madrid. It is obviously very difficult to predict what the future looks like, but I cannot see myself leave at the moment.

"I want to continue to be a first-team regular here at Madrid. That is my long-term goal."

Varane's contract in the Spanish capital runs until June 2020.