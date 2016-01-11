Vardy could be involved in Tottenham game - Ranieri
After missing the FA Cup game at White Hart Lane, Jamie Vardy could feature when Leicester City visit Tottenham in the Premier League.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has indicated Jamie Vardy could be involved in Wednesday's Premier League clash with Tottenham.
Vardy missed Leicester's 2-2 FA Cup third round draw with Tottenham on Sunday after undergoing a minor operation on his groin.
But the 29-year-old, who is the Premier League's joint top scorer with 15 goals, may make his comeback at White Hart Lane, with Ranieri saying: "Jamie is, more or less one month, one month and a half, is have a problem and he continued to play.
"Now without the problem he is much better. I'll see his fitness - if he starts from the beginning, if he comes with me on the bench, if he's ready to come with me on the bench. Every time he wants to play, I know him."
"This morning [Monday] he made warm-ups with the team, and they made a different job, and tomorrow I'll check. I think he could be available."
Winger Demarai Gray made his debut for Leicester against Tottenham and Ranieri was delighted with the 19-year-old's performance.
Ranieri added: "I'm very, very pleased. Of course he wasn't 100 per cent, but if you think he's 19 years-old, only four training sessions with us, the first match in the Premier League - it was the FA Cup, but it was a Premier League team, he was outstanding for me.
"I think he's a very good player for the future.. Now the value is high, but I remember also [Frank] Lampard was very, very high."
Asked if there was a temptation to make a big signing as Leicester push for a Champions League place, he replied: "No, there isn't a temptation.
"Step by step we are building, we are building to try in the future to fight for the Champions League. Now, this is a crazy league and we could fight to achieve the maximum. But step by step.
"There are three, four five teams [further] forward than us. They are building, and then slowly, slowly, we arrive."
