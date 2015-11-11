Vardy eyes Euro 2016

In-form Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy revealed he moved his wedding date in case he gets an England call-up for Euro 2016.

Vardy, 28, is the Premier League's leading goalscorer with 12 goals, having netted in nine consecutive games in the top flight.

The four-time international said he had brought his wedding forward with an eye to the Euros, which start on June 10.

"I was due to get married bang on the start of the Euros," Vardy told The Daily Mail.

"The missus was on to me to move it. I thought it was fine. Then we moved it just to be on the safe side after I had my first call-up.

"It was on a weekend, it's now a midweek, which is not ideal for guests, but is just one of those things. May 25 is the new date, the week after the season finishes."

Vardy was playing in the Conference Premier with Fleetwood Town in 2011-12 before his move to Leicester, then in the Championship, the following season.

He had a simple reason as to how he had moved up the ranks so quickly.

"It's taken a lot of hard work," Vardy said.

"I will carry on with that attitude and hopefully get even better."