Vardy: Leicester start every game on zero points

Jamie Vardy attempted to lift the lid on Leicester City's stunning Premier League start, claiming his team-mates treat every match as if it is their first of the season.

Leicester are the only other unbeaten team in the league along with leaders Manchester City after winning three of their opening five matches.

Claudio Ranieri's men produced a remarkable second-half comeback to prevail 3-2 over Aston Villa on Sunday.

England international forward Vardy, who netted an 82nd-minute equaliser against Villa, said Ranieri's approach has Leicester flying this term.

"The manager has got it built into us that we start every game as if we are on no points and we need to pick the three up to start the season again," said Vardy.

"We will be doing that exactly the same this weekend - we will be back down on zero points and hopefully able to pick the three points up against Stoke.

"We know how hard the league is, so first and foremost for everyone it is making sure you are away from the relegation zone.

"Then once you have got to the points stage where you think you are safe, then you can reassess and maybe push on.

"We are going to keep plugging away and getting as many points as we can, then who knows come the end of the season, we will see what happens."

Leicester are away at Stoke City on Saturday.