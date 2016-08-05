Vardy: Leicester want to prove we can repeat last season

Jamie Vardy says Leicester City want to prove they can repeat their exploits from last season, starting against Manchester United in the Community Shield.

The Premier League champions take on the FA Cup winners at Wembley on Sunday to kick off the 2016-17 domestic season, but they are already rated as seventh favourites to retain their title by bookmakers.

Vardy acknowledged the challenge posed by big-spending top clubs and their star managers in this season's Premier League, but is confident Leicester can again upset the odds.

"There are a lot of new managers coming in who purchased a lot of top quality players so it will be good to go up against them to see how good we are, to play against them again and show that what we did last season can be repeated," the England striker told LCFC TV.

"It's just great getting to be with the team again, playing with the team and having our fans behind us.

"It will be brilliant [if we beat Manchester United]. It would keep that winning mentality going, which is what we had all of last season.

"We knew that when we did lose we'd bounce straight back. We'll be going out there giving 110 per cent and if that's good enough to get us the win then that will be brilliant.

"We'll just be going out and doing what we've done and we'll see what happens, but we'll keep the targets small and keep building."

Following the Community Shield, Leicester begin their title defence at newly promoted Hull City on August 13.