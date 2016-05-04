Vardy will thrive for England at Euro 2016, says Smith

Jamie Vardy can be a major force for England at Euro 2016 after winning the Premier League title with Leicester City, according to Alan Smith.

As well as setting a new Premier League record for netting in 11 consecutive matches, the 29-year-old has scored 22 goals to help the Foxes be crowned champions.

Vardy has won six England caps since making his debut against Republic of Ireland last June, scoring twice, and is expected to travel to France in Roy Hodgson's final squad for the Euros.

Smith – who played for Leicester and England – thinks this could be a tournament where Vardy seizes the opportunity to make the most of what could be a limited period at the top of the game.

Smith told Omnisport: "He is 29 and he has not got too many years at the top for a player who uses his pace and physical abilities

"But for the next two or three years, he is going to be a major force in the Premier League and hopefully for England at the Euros.

"He is definitely going to go - it is about how Roy Hodgson chooses to use him. He can ruffle quite a few feathers in France I think.

"He has got that hunger. We all know where he came from - non-league football – there is an element of making the very most of his time in the spotlight."