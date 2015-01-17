Vaz Te departs West Ham by mutual consent

Ricardo Vaz Te has had his contract with Premier League club West Ham cancelled by mutual consent.

The forward moved to Upton Park in January 2012 and scored 12 goals in 18 appearances as West Ham clinched promotion back the top flight.

Vaz Te will most likely be remembered for scoring a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Blackpool in the Championship play-off final that season.

The Portuguese has found himself on the periphery of the first team in recent seasons, though, and the former Barnsley man has just five appearances to his name in all competitions this term.

"It has been a pleasure to be at a club like West Ham," he told the club's official website.

"It was a fantastic opportunity and I am so grateful for having played here. Everything I achieved here and all my game time and my life off the pitch has been amazing.

"I will never forget that day at Wembley - it was so special for me and for all of the fans involved. That is the kind of moment you don't intend to forget.

"I'm very fortunate to have had that moment and I'm pleased I could do that for the fans, for the club and for my team-mates.

"I would like to thank the West Ham fans and to tell them to keep supporting the club through what is going to be an exciting time over the next few years."