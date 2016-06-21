Vazquez close to Premier League move

Palermo forward Franco Vazquez could be on his way to the Premier League this off-season, according to club vice president Guglielmo Micciche.

Vazquez joined Palermo in 2012 from Argentine outfit Belgrano, where he graduated from their youth academy.

The 27-year-old - who was born and raised in Argentina - has since gone on to make his international debut for Italy, while making over 100 appearances for Palermo.

But now it appears he is close to a Premier League switch, with West Brom among those interested in the Italian.

"Our sporting director, [Rino] Foschi informed us that he's in talks with some English clubs regarding Franco Vazquez," Micciche revealed.

"I think West Bromwich Albion are among those. The discussions are moving forward.

"The president [Maurizio Zamparini] has established a price which is, in our view, appropriate for the player's value."

While Micciche would prefer a move abroad, he confirmed there has been interest from fellow Serie A clubs.

"The more plausible idea is a sale abroad, because it's hard for someone in Italy to meet Palermo's demands," he said.

"I can confirm that there were talks with [AC] Milan, but the phase Milan are going through [negotiations for a sale] is slowing things down and could be a deterrent.

"Vazquez is aware of the possibility of a move to the Premier League, and has given his availability for a transfer abroad."