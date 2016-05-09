Vazquez could miss Champions League final with knee injury

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has sustained a sprained knee, possibly ruling him out of their attempts to snatch La Liga from Barcelona and the Champions League final.

Vazquez was withdrawn after playing 75 minutes of Sunday's 3-2 win over Valencia as Madrid maintained their position one point behind league leaders Barca.

A Madrid statement did not put a timeframe on Vazquez's recovery, but revealed he "has been diagnosed with a medial collateral sprain in his left knee".

Madrid travel to Deportivo La Coruna on the final day needing a win, while hoping Barca do not take all three points at Granada.

They then face a Champions League final against Atletico Madrid, who dropped out of the title race as they lost at Levante.

Vazquez has made 32 appearances in all competitions in his maiden campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu, starting their last two league games as well as the first leg of Madrid's Champions league semi-final tie with Manchester City.