Vazquez: Georgia loss will motivate us for Euro 2016

Spain winger Lucas Vazquez believes the side's shock loss to Georgia will serve as motivation for Euro 2016.

A 40th-minute tap-in from Tornike Okriashvili saw Georgia claim a 1-0 win over defending European champions Spain at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe on Tuesday.

Vazquez was making his international debut and played just over an hour before he was replaced by David Silva.

While the side would have liked to avoid defeat in their final warm-up friendly before the Euros begin on Friday, Vazquez believes the result did not reflect the performance.

"Our attitude was good and the team left everything on the pitch, but there are times when the ball does not want to go in," the 24-year-old Real Madrid attacker said.

"They closed up in defence, and it was really hard to get through down the wing, and we have to learn from that.

"These days in football anyone can beat you. But I think they didn't deserve to win. This will motivate us for the Euros."

Vazquez, who scored in the penalty shoot-out as Madrid defeated city rivals Atletico in the Champions League final, was rewarded with a spot in Spain's Euro 2016 squad for his performances during the season.

On his Spain debut, Vazquez said: "I am very happy with my debut, while it was a shame to lose, it is a prize for me to be here, wanting more games.

"To wear the number nine is just a privilege, but there is no more pressure on me."