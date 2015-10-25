Vazquez impressed with Madrid's attacking mentality

Lucas Vazquez has praised Real Madrid's attacking intent after the La Liga giants moved three points clear at the summit.

Real beat surprise package Celta Vigo 3-1 at the Estadio de Balaidos in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday after goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Danilo and Marcelo.

Vazquez, who re-joined the club permanently in the off-season after a successful one-year spell with Espanyol, was impressed with the team's motivation to create chances.

"The team always play on the attack, we had more than 20 attempts on goal and we've won the game 3-1," the 24-year-old winger said.

"There's nothing defensive about us. In the first half the team put in a really good display, carving out openings up front and doing well at the back, and that's what we have to come away with."

Team-mate Casemiro, who has enjoyed a run of first-team appearances following the appointment of Rafael Benitez as coach, is hoping Real can continue their fine form after picking up another three points.

"We knew that it was going to be a difficult game, because they're strong at home," the Brazilian midfielder said.

"The team deserve credit for getting this win. We were tired because we'd played a tough match on Wednesday and this is a hard place to come to, and we were up against a good side who I'm sure will be up there in the table.

"Hopefully we can win every time out, and can stay unbeaten and top of the league."