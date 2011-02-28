Vela lifts West Brom out of bottom three

The Mexican, on loan from Arsenal, pounced from close-range after 87 minutes to cancel out Irishman Rory Delap's 52nd-minute header for Stoke.

A draw moved West Brom above West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers into 17th place on 29 points, one more than those two sides and two more than Wigan Athletic.

Substitute Vela, who also scored a last-gasp goal to earn West Brom a 1-1 draw with Wolves in their last game, almost stole all three points in stoppage time when he was twice denied by fine saves from Stoke keeper Asmir Begovic.