Vela: Moyes hasn't lost Sociedad dressing room

Real Sociedad striker Carlos Vela stressed embattled coach David Moyes has not lost the dressing room, despite the club's woeful La Liga campaign.

Sociedad hover two points above the relegation zone in 16th position following Saturday's 3-2 loss at home to high-flying Celta Vigo.

The San Sebastian club have managed to win just two of their 10 La Liga matches this season as pressure mounts on Moyes.

Vela, however, is adamant the former Manchester United manager still has the support of the players.

"I've never gone against any manager, nor have I talked badly about any coach, I've always thrown myself at any challenge handed to me and tried to understand and learn," Vela said in quotes published by AS.

"I hope things turn around because when he's calm it means the team is doing well.

"Nobody thought that we'd be in this position and it's natural that people are asking questions, but between us, the players, there's no problem, he hasn't lost the dressing room or anything like that, and we're all trying move the club upwards, and we can only do that if we're together."

Vela, who has only scored twice in the league this season, added: "There's no anxiety in the squad, but we're conscious that we're not in the zone where we want to be, we're focussing on how to get out of this run and on working hard, that's all we talk about in the team."