Vela set to stay put at Arsenal

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan at West Bromwich Albion, with Arsene Wenger keen to see Vela gain regular Premier League experience due to both Robin van Persie and Marouane Chamakh limiting his first team opportunities at the club.

However, rather than move on, Vela’s agent Eduardo Hernandez has insisted that his client will continue to fight for his place in North London, despite continued speculation that Lille striker Gervinho is set to sign for the Gunners.

Speaking to ESPN Radiofórmula, Hernandez said: “I’ve had eight conversations with Arsenal, the most recent was last Friday, and Carlos is an Arsenal player, he’ll stay at Arsenal and is not for sale.”

While the Mexican international only made eight appearances during his time at the Hawthorns, bagging two goals in the process, Hernandez still believes Vela's Arsenal career is going 'very well' - a suggestion that will no doubt have raised a number of eyebrows.

“The process with Carlos is a little bit slow. Arsene Wenger is an extremely demanding coach, he sent him on loan for six months to West Brom not with the results he wanted, but, nevertheless, everything is going very well,” he said.

Vela has been linked with a move to Anderlecht in recent weeks, with Turkey also touted as a possible destination.

By Andrew Kennedy