Velez keep leaders Estudiantes on leash

Estudiantes, who came from a goal down to beat Clausura title holders Argentinos Juniors 3-1 at home on Saturday, remain two points clear of Velez with two matches to go in the Apertura.

Uruguayan Silva took his tally as the championship's leading scorer to 11, two more than team mate Juan Manuel Martinez and Denis Stracqualursi, who scored twice in Tigre's 3-1 win at home to Huracan.

Velez are at home to Huracan, who have lost their last five matches, on Wednesday when Estudiantes visit fast-improving River Plate at the Monumental without two key players, captain Juan Sebastian Veron and winger Enzo Perez.

Both players will be serving suspensions, Perez after he was banned for two matches following a red card in the 2-1 win at Independiente last weekend and Veron for accumulating five bookings with a yellow card on Sunday.

River recovered from falling a goal behind to snatch a stoppage-time winner through striker Mariano Pavone for a 2-1 away victory over Colon in Santa Fe on Saturday.

They climbed to fourth equal with Racing Club, 11 points behind Estudiantes, having gone four matches unbeaten since they beat arch-rivals Boca Juniors in their big derby on November 16.

Racing extended their unbeaten run to seven matches with a 2-0 win over lowly Gimnasia.

The championship ends next weekend when Estudiantes are at home to third-placed Arsenal and Velez visit Racing Club.