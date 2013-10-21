Venezuela Wrap: Aragua stun Anzoategui

Deportivo Anzoategui suffered just their second loss in 10 league matches, beaten 2-1 at home to Aragua.



But they remain top of the table, a point clear of Caracas, who were held to a 0-0 draw at Atletico Venezuela.



Rolando Escobar looked to have put the league leaders on track for yet another win when he opened the scoring in the 11th minute against Aragua.



The visitors were level through Jesus Lugo in the first half before Nestor Bareiro struck an 82nd-minute winner.



Caracas were unable to find a winner at Atletico Venezuela, while Zamora are a point off top spot after a 2-1 win over Deportivo La Guaira.



Zamora came from behind at home with Ricardo Clarke and Edson Mendoza scoring after Carlos Suarez had put the visitors ahead.



Gelmin Rivas' brace led Deportivo Tachira to a resounding 4-0 win over Estudiantes de Merida and Carabobo drew 0-0 at Tucanes.



Deportivo Lara claimed a 2-1 win over Llaneros de Guanare and Trujillanos were far too good for Deportivo Petare in a 3-0 victory.



Darwin Gomez rescued a point for Atletico El Vigia as they drew 1-1 at home to Zulia and Mineros de Guayana secured a 2-1 win at Yaracuyanos.