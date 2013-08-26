Venezuela Wrap: Caracas suffer upset

The match didn't begin well for Caracas, who went behind after only eight minutes to Carabobo's Emilio Renteria's opening goal.

But they struck back in the 17th minute through Romulo Otero before earning the lead just after half-time when Javier Guarino found the back of the net.

The advantage didn't last long as Renteria completed his brace seconds later and brought Carabobo back level.

With the score locked at 2-2, there was an extraordinary three minute flurry that saw Caracas reclaim the lead through Cesar Gonzalez before goals to Jose Acosta and Christian Novea allowed Carabobo to steal the three points.

Two first-half goals were enough for Zamora to stay top of the league and defeat Deportivo Lara 2-0.

Juan Falcon and John Murillo were the two players on the scoresheet.

A goal in each half secured Atletico Venezuela a 2-0 win over Atletico El Vigia.

Hector Perez scored the opening before Diego Menghi rounded off the scoring late on.

In other results, Arugua drew 1-1 with Trujillanos, Yaracuyanos lost by a single goal to Estudiantes de Merida and Zulia fought out a high-scoring 3-3 draw with Llaneros de Guanare.

Deportivo Anzoategiu recovered from a goal down to defeat Tucanes 3-2 and there was a 1-1 deadlock between Deportivo Tachira and Deportivo Petare.

The game between Deportivo La Guaira and Mineros de Guayana was postponed.