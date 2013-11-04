Venezuela Wrap: Leaders Anzoategui held

In a round where seven of the nine matches ended even, Anzoategui took a step towards back-to-back victories when Alejandro Cichero scored in the 65th minute but Luciano Ursino struck eight minutes later to salvage a point for Estudiantes in a 1-1 stalemate.

The draw left Anzoategui on 26 points, just one point ahead of second-placed Caracas, while Carabobo, who sit third, are a further point in arrears.

Caracas needed a goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw away to Deportivo Lara, while Carabobo were held to a scoreless stalemate by Deportivo Petare.

At the Estadio Metropolitano de Futbol de Lara on Sunday, the home side opened the scoring just before the hour mark through Jose Manuel Rey but Caracas equalised in almost the last moment of the match when Roberto Tucker hit the back of the net.

The top nine clubs in the Primera Division drew, with Atletico El Vigia taking advantage of all the stalemates with a 2-0 triumph over Deportivo La Guaira to move up to 10th position.

Llaneros de Guanare were the other side to win on Sunday as they knocked off Yaracuyanos 2-1, while Tucanes drew 2-2 with Zulia, and Atletico Venezuela and Aragua played out a 1-1 draw.

In other results, Deportivo Tachira were held at home 2-2 by Trujillanos and Zamora played out a 0-0 draw with Mineros de Guayana.