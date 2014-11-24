Venezuela Wrap: Leaders consolidate top spot

Horacio Matuszyczk's Trujillanos made it five consecutive wins in the Venezuelan Primera Division with a 1-0 victory over Tucanes at the Estadio Jose Alberto Perez on Sunday.

James Cabezas scored the only goal of the match in the 31st minute as Trujillanos stayed two points clear with 30 points from 14 rounds.

Deportivo La Guaira remain second in the standings courtesy of a 1-0 win at home to third-bottom Portuguesa on Saturday.

Anzoategui showed no mercy against Metropolitanos on Sunday, emphatically winning 7-0.

Edwin Aguilar and Rolando Escobar both bagged hat-tricks while Oscar Briceno was also on target for Anzoategui, who bounced back from consecutive defeats.

In other results, third-placed Caracas snapped a two-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Atletico Venezuela.

Ricardo Blanco scored twice as Mineros de Guayana routed Carabobo 4-1, while Aragua came from behind to beat cellar-dwelling Deportivo Petare 2-1.

Quick-fire goals from Pierre Pluchino and Anthony Blondell led Zamora to a 2-1 success at home to Llaneros de Guanare, Deportivo Lara erased a three-goal deficit as they drew 3-3 against Deportivo Tachira, while Estudiantes de Merida and Zulia played out a goalless draw.